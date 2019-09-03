Man arrested in connection to house fire that injured 3 firefighters

MANOR (KXAN) — Manor police arrested a man Sunday who is accused of starting a fire at a residential home that injured three firefighters.

Police were dispatched to a home on High Sierra Street near Old highway 20 at 12:24 p.m. When they arrived at the scene both Manor and Austin firefighters were working to put out a blaze at a home that was visible through the second-story windows. While battling the fire, three firefighters were injured due to falling debris.

Police found multiple packed bags left on the curb in front of the home. According to a neighbor, before law enforcement arrived at the scene a resident of the home, 22-year-old Exodus Tiah, approached her and asked if her son could drive her to Walmart. She said she noticed the smoke coming from the house after Tiah left.

According to police, Tiah returned to the scene but was stopped from approaching the house. Officers say when he was told he could not retrieve his bags from the curb due to the active scene Tiah became incredulous.

When asked why he packed, Tiah told police he was heading to the hospital for psychiatric help. According to police, in previous incidents Tiah has told law enforcement he suffers from bi-polar, multiple personality disorder and schizophrenia.

Police asked Tiah where the rest of his family were when the fire started. He told them they left for church without him since he was in the shower. Tiah said he did not remember what happened after the shower since he blacked out and woke up outside.

Arson investigators said the fire was started simultaneously in the garage and on each mattress in each upstairs bedroom.

A second witness told detectives she heard fire alarms coming from the across the street. When she looked out the window she saw a man leaving the home with multiple suitcases which he placed on the curb.

Tiah was taken into custody at the scene and faces a charge of arson with injury to a first responder.