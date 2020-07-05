Man arrested for stabbing at east Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man after they say he stabbed a woman in east Austin on Thursday night.

20-year-old Frank Gutierrez III was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called out to the TRIO Apartments on South Pleasant Valley Road on Thursday after a 911 call came in that a woman had been stabbed in the neck.

Officers learned that the woman had come home to her apartment and gotten into a verbal argument with Gutierrez and his brother, the affidavit says. It goes on to say that the argument escalated and became physical.

The affidavit says a friend of the victim told police he watched as Gutierrez’s brother pushed her against the wall and Gutierrez began to punch and stab her with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say she needed stitches and that the knife missed cutting her jugular vein by one millimeter.

According to the affidavit, when police questioned Gutierrez about what happened, he admitted to stabbing the woman, saying, “I’ve never stabbed anyone like that before.”

As officers worked to find the weapon used, Gutierrez originally told police he dropped the pocket knife he used to stab the woman, then admitted to throwing it into a wooded area behind the apartment complex, the affidavit says. Investigators were not able to find the knife.

Gutierrez is being held on $40,000 bond and, as of Sunday, July 5, is in custody at Travis County jail.