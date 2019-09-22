Man arrested after allegedly swinging a bat at people in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was charged with aggravated assault after police say he threatened people with a baseball bat.

According to the Austin Police Department, the suspect was identified as 46-year-old Christopher Gillam. Police say, on Sept. 20, they arrived on scene at 1105 East Cesar Chavez Street and saw Gillam with a green bat in hand.

Police say the man who made the call said Gillam came up to him and started swinging the bat above his head and yelling at him. He said an argument did not occur beforehand, but he and the suspect had history.

Another witness told police he tried to diffuse the situation. He said when he intervened Gillam asked him, “you want some too?”

Gillam admitted to carrying the bat but denied every swinging it at anyone. He said he approached the victim because the victim had previously assaulted him.

Gillam is being held at the Travis County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.