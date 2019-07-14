Man arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun through security at the Austin Airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say a loaded handgun was found in his bag at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Herman Jelks, was walking through security at checkpoint 1 when a TSA agent spotted a handgun going through the X-Ray.

TSA Agents found a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a loaded magazine with nine rounds inside a red backpack belonging to Jelks.

Jelks was arrested and faces a charge of bringing a gun into a prohibited area, which is a third-degree felony.