Man arrested after ABIA security says they found loaded handgun in his carry-on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after security at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag, according to an arrest affidavit.

At around 6:45 a.m. police met with security at ABIA who showed them an x-ray image of a handgun with a loaded magazine in a bag. The owner of the bag was identified as 54-year-old Lynn Hamilton Butler.

Butler told police he was the owner of the bag. The gun in his possession was identified as a Walther PBK .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun. The loaded magazine held seven rounds and the gun had one round in the chamber. Butler also had a second magazine with three rounds in it.

He told police he was traveling to Denver with his wife for business and that he forgot the gun was in his bag. Police say the handgun was not properly concealed.

Butler was arrested and accused of carrying a weapon into a prohibited area.