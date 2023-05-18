FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found 13 bundles of cocaine with a street value of $385,000 in his vehicle, according to a FCSO news release.

Shortly before 8 a.m., FCSO Drug Interdiction Investigator David Smith made a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at the 668 mile marker eastbound near Engle for a traffic violation, the release said.

Smith found “several criminal indicators” and was given consent to search the vehicle, the release said. During the search, a concealed compartment was found in the trunk floor area, and Smith found 13 bundles of cocaine in the compartment. The release said a total of 11 kilos were seized.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office found 11 kilos worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, May 16. | Image courtesy of FCSO

Joshua Joe Rosas, 22, of Rio Grande City, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center, the release said.

Rosas was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, the release said.

Assisting in the search along with Smith was Drug Interdiction Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 Kolt, the release said.