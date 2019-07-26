Man arrested, accused of raping 15-year-old under Loop 360 bridge near Bull Creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl under the Loop 360 bridge near Bull Creek on Wednesday, according to official police documents.

The suspect, 21-year-old Yeison Misael Ortiz-Ortiz, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police she first met Ortiz-Ortiz on Wednesday near the creek where she was swimming under the bridge at Loop 360 and Bull Creek. The victim told officers she saw Ortiz-Ortiz with a group of people as she was walking down the trail. She said as she was swimming Ortiz-Ortiz approached her and offered her a cigarette, which she accepted.

The victim stated she then walked away and repeatedly asked Ortiz-Ortiz to leave her alone. According to the affidavit, Ortiz-Ortiz “became more verbally aggressive, telling her he wanted to have sex with her.”

Ortiz-Ortiz then allegedly pushed her up against a rock, held her down from behind, and had sex with her, according to the affidavit. The victim told police the assault lasted about three minutes, at which point she was able to leave, return to her apartment and call the police.

Officers were able to locate Ortiz-Ortiz near the area where the alleged rape took place. Officers conducted a field identification and the victim told them she was 100% certain Ortiz-Ortiz was the man who sexually assaulted her.

Ortiz-Ortiz told officers that the victim had approached him, asked for marijuana, and told him on several occasions that she was 19 years old. Ortiz-Ortiz also told officers the sexual encounter was consensual.

Bail has been set for $100,000 and Ortiz-Ortiz is ordered to have no contact with the victim. The affidavit also shows the Honduran consulate will be notified. It is unclear at this time the citizenship status of Ortiz-Ortiz. He is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child.

KXAN’s Alex Caprariello will have more on this story tonight on KXAN News at 5:00.