Man arrested, accused of burglarizing south Austin apartment and attempting to escape from custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly burglarizing an apartment in south Austin and escaping from police custody.

Police responded to a call of a burglary at 1709 Fair Oaks Drive in south Austin, near Manchaca Road, around 11:32 p.m. The caller told police a man only wearing shorts was fighting with her husband .

The victims told police they noticed the door was open to a separate apartment on their property. Upon investigating they saw the suspect in the apartment holding jewelry and a bag.

The caller’s husband said he confronted the man who then dropped the bag and jewelry. The suspect advised the victims to call the police.

According to police, once detained, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Stockman, said, “I guess this is what I get for going through people’s (expletive).”

Stockman was then taken to Travis County Jail Central Booking. According to police, Stockman was seated on a processing bench in the main entrance area. He allegedly rushed past numerous officers and out the front door once someone else opened it.

Stockman ran about five feet past the front door before police detained him for a second time.

Stockman was arrested for burglary of a habitation as well as escape from custody.