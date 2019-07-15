Man allegedly punched Taco Bell manager who confronted him about filling water cup with soda

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo shows a sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The chain’s “Love and Tacos” contest offers couples the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain’s flagship restaurant. The winner will be announced […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of punching a south Austin Taco Bell manager who confronted him Saturday after seeing him fill a water cup with soda, according to an arrest affidavit.

The manager told police that Charles Edward Sterling, 29, often comes to the Taco Bell on Slaughter Lane and asks for a water cup. The manager gave him one, but Sterling came back and asked for a new one because he said it was greasy.

The manager told police he saw Sterling start to fill up the new cup with soda, and he confronted him and asked him to leave. That’s when the manager said Sterling punched him, and he remembers waking up on the ground, according to an affidavit.

Witnesses in the restaurant followed Sterling outside and called 9-1-1 around 3:19 p.m. Officers found him nearby and arrested him.

Sterling is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail and faces an assault causing bodily injury charge.