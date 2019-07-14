Man allegedly drove drunk, hit APD car directing traffic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of driving while intoxicated and running into the back of an Austin Police Department patrol vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rafael Luna Munoz, 23, faces a driving while intoxicated charge. According to an affidavit, an officer was in her patrol vehicle blocking traffic on the 11000 block of North Lamar Boulevard after a previous crash when she saw Munoz’ vehicle traveling north. She reported he rear-ended her car.

The officer got out and spoke to Munoz, who was sitting in the driver’s seat. According to the affidavit, he smelled of alcohol and said he had 5 to 6 beers at a bar before trying to drive home.

Munoz is not listed as being in custody, according to Travis County Jail records.