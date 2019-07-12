Man accused of throwing a brick at a moving vehicle in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing a brick at a moving vehicle in northwest Austin Wednesday, according to Austin police.

Police responded to the 8800 block of North MoPac Expressway Service Road northbound around 6:52 p.m. The victim told officers he was making a slight left back towards the highway when a brick struck his vehicle. He said he saw a white man standing on the side of the road wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

According to the victim, he got out of his vehicle and followed the man south along the railroad tracks towards Steck Avenue for about five minutes before returning. He said the suspect was telling him not to follow.

Police searched the area and found the suspect traveling north along railroad tracks in the 8700 block of North Mopac Expressway. They were able to identify the man as 26-year-old Joshua Caughman. Police say Caughman was very vague when asked where he was walking from.

Officers asked Caughman if he was involved in an incident where a car was hit by a brick which he admitted to. During a search, police say they found a lighter and a baggie of white crystals in Caughman’s Pocket. According to the officer at the scene, the crystals in the baggie were methamphetamine.

After inspecting the victim’s car, police say the rear passenger window was scratched and the body of the vehicle above the window suffered softball-sized dents. The total size of the damage was estimated to be 12 inches long and five inches wide. The victim also told officers it appeared as if Caughman was “lying in wait.”

Police performed a field ID with the victim who was able to positively identify Caughman was the man who threw the brick. He told officers he was 100% positive.

Caughman was arrested and now faces a charge of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.