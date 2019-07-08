Man accused of stealing car with keys in ignition, planned to use it to get home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested on auto theft charges after he was accused of stealing a Jeep when the owner left it running with the keys in the ignition on Friday night, Austin police say.

When the owner realized his Jeep was missing, he was able to find it by tracking an iPad that was previously inside the vehicle to the location of 2810 Locke Lane in south Austin, according to an affidavit.

When police and the owner were talking, police noticed 24-year-old Joshua Currie walking toward the stolen Jeep. Police detained Currie on reasonable suspicion.

Two people inside the home of 2810 Locke Lane told police that Currie brought stolen items from the Jeep inside the home. Two guitar cases, a fixed-blade knife, a set of keys and a brown checkbook were recovered in plain sight, according to the affidavit. All those items were reported missing by the owner.

Later, Currie told police he entered the car and drove it around Oltorf Street when he noticed no one was in the car and the car was running. Currie told authorities he intended to use the Jeep to get home.

At last check, Currie was in custody at the Travis County Jail.