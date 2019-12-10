Man accused of injuring a one-month-old in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of hurting a one-month-old baby back in February who had a broken clavicle and fractured ribs, according to an arrest affidavit.

In the felony complaint affidavit filed in Williamson County, Taylor David Crowe, 23, is accused of injury to a child. According to court records, it appears that a warrant for Crowe’s arrest was first written back on October 2, but the felony complaint document obtained by KXAN was filed on December 6.

On Feb. 19, Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an Austin residence regarding the hospitalization of a one-month-old.

Deputies talked with the child’s uncle who said he was asleep at the time of the incident. According to the affidavit, the uncle said he woke when he heard the child’s mother scream. The uncle said when he came out of his room he saw the mother holding the child while yelling at Crowe— the mother’s boyfriend — asking him what he did.

The affidavit says the uncle saw the mother leave with the child to go to the hospital.

On Feb. 2, deputies interviewed the mother who said she and the child’s grandmother went to the store, leaving the child with Crowe, the child’s uncle and the child’s one-year-old sister. The mother said that both children were asleep and in healthy shape when she left.

The mother told deputies that when she returned, the child’s skin first appeared normal, but on second look it appeared to be blue.

“It was almost like uh, lack of oxygen, you know when your body starts to turn pale blueish grey in color,” said the mother, according to the affidavit.

Deputies say the mother picked up the child but he was unresponsive and she took the baby to the hospital.

The mother told deputies that two days prior, their dog was thought to have jumped on her baby when they noticed him crying, but added that nobody actually saw the dog jumping on the child, the affidavit says. The mother said the child did not show any signs of injury at that point.

When deputies asked Crowe what happened, he referred back to the theory that the dog jumped on the child two days before Feb. 19, according to the complaint. Crowe said he believed the injuries to the child were a result of the dog jumping.

The suspect said that on the day the mother and grandmother left to go shopping that he continued to sleep. The suspect told deputies that when he finally woke, he changed the child’s diaper and placed him back in his child rocker.

The suspect said he was in the kitchen making a bottle when the child’s mother came home and found the child acting strange, according to the affidavit.

When sheriff’s deputies interviewed the hospital medical staff, they were told that the child had a left clavicle fracture, five ribs with acute fractures with a seventh rib healing, several locations of hemorrhaging on the front and back of the child’s head and elevated levels of liver enzymes.

A Nurse Practitioner told the deputies that the head hemorrhages are not birth-related because they were acute. Other head hemorrhaging is consistent with “acceleration/deceleration forces,” according to the affidavit.

According to deputies, the Nurse Practitioner said the condition of the child’s liver was consistent with blunt force abdominal trauma and added that the color of the child’s skin would have changed almost immediately instead of days later.

The Nurse Practitioner told deputies that the child’s injuries are not consistent with a dog jumping on the baby, according to the affidavit.

Jail records show Crowe is not in custody.