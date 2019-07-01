Man accused of driving drunk, running over woman riding scooter in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces an intoxication assault charge after he’s accused of running over a woman who was riding a scooter in downtown Austin Saturday.

Jonathan Violante, 24, was driving east on West Fifth Street and turned left onto North Lamar Boulevard from a straight-only lane and hit the woman in the crosswalk, according to an affidavit. There had already been a truck in the left lane waiting for pedestrians to cross so it could turn, the affidavit said.

“It appears that he (sic) BMW drove on top of [the woman]. This caused [her] to have a fractured skull,” the affidavit said. It added she also had severe abrasions on her skin.

According to the affidavit, the officer could smell alcohol on Violante’s breath and he admitted he had been drinking. Jail records show he is not in custody. A condition of his release is that he install a ignition interlock device in his car which will test if alcohol is on his breath before he drives; and he needs to have a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor attached to his ankle to track if he’s had anything to drink.