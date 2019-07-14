Man accused of driving drunk, hitting pedestrian and another car in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly driving into a pedestrian as well as another vehicle while intoxicated, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Trinity Street near the intersection of East Seventh Street in downtown Austin.

Witnesses told police they saw a Hyundai leaving a parking garage with the driver hanging out the driver’s side window yelling something. They said as he was turning onto Trinity Street he struck a pedestrian who was was getting into his truck parked on the curb on the opposite side of the street.

Police said the victim’s nose was broken and will require plastic surgery.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Jesse Armijo. Police said he smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, was swaying and had slurred speech. Armijo admitted to police he was the driver of the Hyundai.

Armijo was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault and his bond was set at $10,000.