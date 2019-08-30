Man accused of attacking driver taken into custody at Nueces County courthouse

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/SMPD)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement took a man suspected of an aggravated assault in San Marcos into custody Friday when he showed up to a scheduled court appearance.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Enriquez, 34, at the Nueces County Courthouse after San Marcos police “developed information that Enriquez had a scheduled court hearing Friday morning,” according to a release. He had evaded law enforcement earlier in the week.

A warrant was issued for Enriquez in August related to a road rage incident at the end of June. He was accused of intentionally using his car to block another in downtown San Marcos, throwing a beer can at the driver and attacking that person.

“As the victim attempted to drive away, Enriquez used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle,” according to a release.

On Tuesday, detectives followed Enriquez home and tried to talk to him, but he ran and barricaded himself in the apartment. It led to a SWAT response at the 700 block of Bracewood Circle, but when officials entered the home, he was gone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss