Man accused of attacking driver taken into custody at Nueces County courthouse

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement took a man suspected of an aggravated assault in San Marcos into custody Friday when he showed up to a scheduled court appearance.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorge Enriquez, 34, at the Nueces County Courthouse after San Marcos police “developed information that Enriquez had a scheduled court hearing Friday morning,” according to a release. He had evaded law enforcement earlier in the week.

A warrant was issued for Enriquez in August related to a road rage incident at the end of June. He was accused of intentionally using his car to block another in downtown San Marcos, throwing a beer can at the driver and attacking that person.

“As the victim attempted to drive away, Enriquez used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle,” according to a release.

On Tuesday, detectives followed Enriquez home and tried to talk to him, but he ran and barricaded himself in the apartment. It led to a SWAT response at the 700 block of Bracewood Circle, but when officials entered the home, he was gone.