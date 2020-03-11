Magnetic stimulation being used to help treat depression

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the National Institute of Health, millions of Americans experience at least one major depressive episode each year.

The majority will turn to medications, a health professional, or a combination of both for help. For some patients, medications do not work but luckily there are other treatment options available.

Dr. Samuel Collier, a psychiatrist at UT Health Austin, spoke with KXAN about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and how it is now being used to help treat depression.