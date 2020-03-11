Magnetic stimulation being used to help treat depression

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the National Institute of Health, millions of Americans experience at least one major depressive episode each year.

The majority will turn to medications, a health professional, or a combination of both for help. For some patients, medications do not work but luckily there are other treatment options available.

Dr. Samuel Collier, a psychiatrist at UT Health Austin, spoke with KXAN about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and how it is now being used to help treat depression.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss