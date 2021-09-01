‘Maderna’ misspelling on allegedly fake COVID-19 card leads to woman’s arrest at Hawaii airport

HONOLULU (KHON) – A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents in Hawaii.

Chloe Mrozak, of Illinois, is accused of using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card in order to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine. She also allegedly falsified information about her quarantine location.

Hawaii uses a program called Safe Travels to verify incoming travelers’ vaccination records and/or negative COVID-19 tests. On Aug. 23, Mrozak uploaded and presented the card to a screener at the Honolulu airport. The Safe Travels administrator flagged it as a possible fraudulent vaccination card.

The screener also failed to confirm Mrozak’s hotel reservation prior to her leaving the processing center. According to court documents, no reservation was found after contacting the hotel that she listed in her Safe Travels forms, and Mrozak did not provide her hotel reservation number and return flight information.

Upon reviewing her vaccination card, authorities say they noticed Mrozak misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna” and listed Delaware as the place where she got her vaccination. The special agent in charge of the investigation contacted Delaware officials to verify her vaccination status, but no record was found under her name and date of birth.

The special agent found the woman’s Facebook profile and determined that Mrozak had a distinctive tattoo on her left hip. On Thursday, he met with other special agents with the Quarantine Compliance Check (QCC) Team to discuss her case. The team believed she would return home via Southwest Airlines and not American Airlines (as she listed) due to the fact that majority of the flights are purchased as round-trip tickets to reduce the cost.

After scouting the airport, the QCC team located Mrozak at the Southwest Airlines counter Saturday where another woman was traveling with her. The team says they spotted her because of her tattoo.

She was arrested on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents at the airport before she could leave the island. Unable to post bail, the special agent reported that Mrozak was transported to Queen’s for COVID screening and later transferred to the Honolulu Police Department. Bail was set $2,000.