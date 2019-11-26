Lyft to offer free or reduced fares to unemployed job seekers in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lyft announced Tuesday its national Jobs Access Program will expand to Austin with the goal of helping job seekers with transportation to and from job training programs, interviews and to new jobs for the first three weeks of employment.

The Jobs Access Program was announced in October as a national initiative for cities around the country. This announcement means that Austinites will be able to take advantage of it.

Lyft says the Jobs Access Program is a part of a long-standing commitment to offer free or discounted rides to nonprofit organizations with goals of solving transportation challenges in key cities to help people gain access to vital needs like jobs, food or relief from natural disasters.

In central Texas, Lyft will cover 100% of transportation costs for over 100 seasonal employees identified by Goodwill’s staffing services, to get to and from work at Kendra Scott’s Distribution Center during the holiday season. The program runs from Nov. 29 to Feb. 14.

“Lyft is committed to expanding transportation access to those who need it most,” written on Lyft blog, “We are focused on communities that stand to benefit most from short-term transportation support, ranging from veterans to individuals with disabilities.”

“We are honored to be a part of the Jobs Access Program here in our hometown,” says Founder and CEO Kendra Scott. “As Family is one of the core pillars of our business, we value the opportunity that this partnership with Lyft and Goodwill Central Texas gives us to address crucial workforce needs, and support our Kendra Scott teams during this busy holiday season.”