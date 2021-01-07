Lubbock man sentenced to prison for selling the gun used in Odessa mass murder

Gun used in Odessa mass shooting which killed seven people (Image provided by office of US Attorney)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Marcus Anthony Braziel of Lubbock was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in federal prison. Federal prosecutors accused Braziel of selling a gun to Seth Ator without a federal firearms license.

Ator was identified as the suspect in a mass shooting that took the lives of seven people and injured many more in Odessa in August 2019.

In October 2020, Braziel took a plea deal for dealing firearms without a license.

Prosecutors previously said, “Mr. Braziel admitted he sold Midland/Odessa shooter Seth Aaron Ator an AR-15-style rifle on October 8, 2016 – nearly three years before Mr. Ator used the gun to murder seven people and wound 25 more.”

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Mail vehicle, right, which was involved in Saturday’s shooting, sits outside the Cinergy entertainment center in Odessa, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Days after the shooting, federal agents raided Braziel’s home in Lubbock in the 3400 block of Mesa Road.

Braziel will be able to surrender himself no later than 2:00 p.m. April 7. The judge made note that Braziel is a respiratory therapist for a medical facility in Brownfield, and the judge said he understands Braziel is needed as a frontline healthcare worker.

In addition to the prison time, Braziel will serve two years of supervised release and pay a fine of $7,500.