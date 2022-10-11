AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s festival day, and you’ve arrived to the entrance of Zilker Park ready to go — except one thing: your wallet, phone or keys are nowhere to be found.

As thousands make the trek from their hotels to Austin City Limits Music Festival, hundreds of personal items go missing on CapMetro buses, shuttles, planes and rideshare cars. If you’re one of those unfortunate souls, here’s how you can retrieve your stuff.

CapMetro bus

If you think you lost an item on a CapMetro bus, you can contact its Transit Store. Lost items usually arrive at the facility after three to five days.

When the owner arrives to pick up their item, they will be asked to describe the property in detail and present a photo ID.

Phones and wallets with IDs are held for 40 days and a letter is sent to the address on the ID informing the customer of the lost item. If not retrieved, phones are wiped clean of information and destroyed.

Other items such as bikes, clothing or umbrellas are held for 10 business days before they are donated.

Transit Store location and information

Address : 209 W. Ninth St., Austin

Hours : Weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Phone: (512) 474-1200 (if you lost it that day), (512) 389-7454 (if you call the next day or later)

(512) 474-1200 (if you lost it that day), (512) 389-7454 (if you call the next day or later) E-mail: lostandfound@capmetro.org

The Transit Store does not adjust hours of operation around special events. For after-hours and weekend inquiries, you can call the Customer Care Go line at (512) 474-1200.

ACL shuttle

If an item is lost on an ACL Shuttle and later recovered, it’s turned over to the ACL Lost and Found and logged into the system. You are able to pre-register your items with ACL, so it can notify you if they go missing.

Festival attendees have 30 days to claim their items from the Lost and Found, located in the guest services area on William Barton Drive.

After those 30 days, all items that are not retrieved are donated and personal identification is destroyed.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Lost at the Barbara Jordan airport terminal?

You can report a lost item using this form. You can visit the AUS Lost and Found Department, located at the west end of the baggage claim.

AUS Lost and Found hours of operation

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: (512) 530-5678

Lost at the South Terminal?

Call the South Terminal Lost and Found: (512) 985-7882

Lost at a security checkpoint?

Contact TSA Lost and Found.

TSA Lost and Found hours of operation

Open weekdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: (512) 386-2015

Lost on the plane?

Contact your airline.

Uber

The first step to retrieving an item lost during your Uber ride is to contact the driver. Whoever requested the ride should report the lost item through the app by viewing their ride history.

Uber does not require you to contact the driver directly. Instead, you will give Uber your personal phone number, it will call you and then connect you with the driver. Once connected, you will set up a meeting time and location that works for both of you.

A $15 fee is charged to your account once you retrieve your lost item to pay the driver for their time.

Since Uber drivers are independent contractors, Uber is not technically responsible for any lost items. It’s up to the individual drivers if, how and when they return your item.

Lyft

Similar to Uber, Lyft leaves the retrieval process for lost items up to the individual driver. The first thing you’ll want to do is report the lost item through the app.

Lyft then uses a third-party app to connect you over the phone with the driver. Neither your cell phone nor the driver’s cell phone number will be visible to each other. Over the phone, you will coordinate a time and location for retrieval.

Lyft charges a $15 fee for lost items that drivers return.