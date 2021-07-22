Looking for a Lyft? Self-driving cars coming to Austin in 2022

Self-driving cars, accompanied by safety drivers, will begin operations in Miami later this year and launch in Austin in 2022. (Courtesies: Lyft, Argo AI, Ford Motor Company)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those looking for a Lyft might see some changes come 2022, as Lyft prepares for the launch of its self-driving vehicles in Austin.

The company announced Wednesday its partnership with Argo AI and Ford Motor Company in the creation of autonomous rideshare services. Self-driving cars, accompanied by safety drivers, will begin operations in Miami later this year and launch in Austin in 2022.

“This collaboration marks the first time all the pieces of the autonomous vehicle puzzle have come together this way,“ Lyft co-founder and CEO Logan Green said in a Business Wire news release. “Each company brings the scale, knowledge and capability in their area of expertise that is necessary to make autonomous ride-hailing a business reality.”

Lyft customers within specific service areas will be able to book a ride with a self-driving vehicle, per the release. Lyft, Argo AI and Ford Motor Company are working to finalize agreements that, if signed off on, will lead to 1,000 autonomous Lyft vehicles in several markets over a five-year time span.

“This collaboration is special because we’re executing on a shared vision for improving the safety, access to and affordability of transportation in our cities,” said Bryan Salesky, founder and CEO, Argo AI, in the release. “Beyond the link that Lyft provides to the customer, we’ll be able to work together to define where an autonomous service will benefit communities the most and ensure we’re deploying the technology safely.”

What are your thoughts about self-driving vehicles? Let us know at reportit@kxan.com.