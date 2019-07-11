‘Look before you lock’: Local experts hope to prevent future child deaths in hot cars with life-saving practices, tips

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County emergency and medical professionals want you to remember this phrase: Look before you lock.

That’s the key message during hot car demonstrations catered to parents in Round Rock Thursday morning. St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, Williamson County EMS and Austin-Travis County EMS teamed up to host the event. They are holding the demonstrations in light of recent hot car child deaths in Texas.

Check out KXAN’s livestream of the one demonstration earlier today.

Summer has only just begun and already 18 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. this year, according to the event’s press release.

Temperature meter showing the differences between inside and outside a car

Four of those died in Texas. Three of these deaths occurred over three days last month, per the release.

ECPR mentions one child dies from vehicular heatstroke every 10 days in this country.

The experts find that parents insist this could never happen to them, but it can and it does. That’s why they discussed tips for preventing vehicular heatstroke in children.

Wilco EMS with parent discussing car safety, especially on a hot day

The hot car demonstration featured using a thermometer to test the temperature in a car.

Attendees also witnessed a safety demonstration which illustrated ways to remember your child in the car. They used the acronym A.C.T as a reminder to help parents and others to never forget their children in the car.