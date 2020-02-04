LOOK BACK: 9 years ago, an inch of snow and 300 wrecks

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As potential winter weather heads into Central Texas over the next couple days, at least it’s not like it was nine years ago on Feb. 4, 2011.

An inch of snow fell at Camp Mabry, and at the time, is was the second-highest snowfall in Austin since 1985.

More than 300 car accidents were reported, and the low was 21 degrees.

This time around, it won’t get quite that cold, the KXAN First Warning Weather team says. But it will get cold enough for a dusting of snow to stick on grassy surfaces.

That means there’s potential for slick bridges and overpasses, so TxDOT has been pre-treating roadways with an ice-preventing liquid as a precaution.

