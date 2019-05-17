Longhorns lose series opener to OU

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Knowing it was a near must win situation the Longhorns lost their series opener to Oklahoma 4-2 on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas could have earned a spot in the Big 12 Tournament with a sweep over the Sooners. Instead the Sooners have secured a spot in the post season conference tournament.

UT’s only chance now to make it to Oklahaoma City is to win both games on Friday (1:00 and 6:30) and then Kansas has to sweep Kansas State in their three game series which begins Friday evening in Lawrence, KS.

The last time Texas (26-26, 6-15) finished in 9th place and missed the Big 12 Tournament was 2013, the next season they made it to the College World Series.

Mistakes once again haunted the Longhorns. Oklahoma scored an unearned run in the first inning on a one out double from Brylie Ware following an error by shorstop Masen Hibbeler. In the second Texas starting pitcher Bryce Elder walked Tyler Hardman to lead off and then with one out, Elder balked Hardman to second. Conor McKenna delivered a two out bloop rbi single to make it 2-0. Elder opened the 6th inning by walking Brady Lindsly, he reached second on Elder’s second balk, moved to third on wild pitch before scoring on a Hardman rbi single.

The Longhorns put two runs on the board in the 6th inning on an rbi ground out by Austin Todd and an rbi single by Zach Zubia.

Oklahoma starter Nathan Wiles picked up the win pitching innings and striking out eight. Jason Ruffcorn from Cedar Park high school came in with a runner on in the 9th and got a double play ball from Zubia and Michael McCann grounded out to the end the game. Ruffcorn picked up his 11th save. Elder fell to 2-4 on the season.