LAWRENCE, Kan. (KXAN) — Texas has to beat Kansas on Saturday in order to have a shot at securing a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game. It’s that simple.

The Longhorns exorcised some demons playing on the road after they beat Kansas State 34-27 two weeks ago, but even then, they nearly let a big first-half lead slip away and they haven’t scored a touchdown in the second half since an Oct. 15 win over Iowa State.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. (KXAN photo)

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

With that said, perhaps the time the Longhorns turn that trend around is Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Statistically, the Jayhawks have one of the worst defenses in the conference that allows 30.4 points per game and 443.8 total yards per game. If the Longhorns can establish their running game early on, it should open up receivers for Quinn Ewers to make high-percentage throws, something he could really benefit from since he’s had under a 50% completion rate in two of the past three games.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Central time and will air on FS1, Fox Sports’ cable channel. If you can’t make it to a TV or listen to the game on the Longhorn Radio Network, you can follow along with our live updates.

Live updates

13:21 1Q: Texas’ Daniel Trejo doesn’t get all of that punt, the wind knocked it down also, and Kansas gets very good field position to start its first drive at their own 32

15:00 1Q: Texas will receive the opening kickoff, and Keilan Robinson kneels on it in the end zone. Texas starts the drive on their own 25

2:30 p.m.: Jalon Daniels will start at quarterback for Kansas. It’s the first time he’s played since injuring his shoulder against TCU on Oct. 8

KXAN’s Noah Gross is in Lawrence, and while he’s not eating several sandwiches, he’ll also provide updates from the game.