Long lines at ABIA security checkpoints ahead of Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Security checkpoints at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, including the TSA pre-check areas designed for quick and easy trips to the terminal, are heavily congested Friday morning as travelers try to get out of town for the holiday weekend.

Airport officials say Friday mornings from 5-8 a.m. are typically busy and there are usually waits in security lines, but the Friday before Labor Day weekend proved to make it even busier. Officials expect 28,000 people to take off from the airport Friday, and they estimated 24,500 flew on Thursday.

Security checkpoint lines are long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday before Labor Day weekend. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Security checkpoint lines are long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday before Labor Day weekend. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Security checkpoint lines are long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday before Labor Day weekend. (KXAN photo/Kate Winkle)

Security checkpoint lines are long at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Friday before Labor Day weekend. (KXAN photo/Kate Winkle)

As of 6:40 a.m., wait times at all three security checkpoints were either more than 30 minutes or close to that mark. Checkpoint No. 2 has a wait time of over 30 minutes.

It’s always a good idea to get to the airport as early as possible for a flight, especially if it falls during peak hours like in the morning.

Austin-Travis County is still in Stage 5 of COVID-19 risk levels, and it’s recommended for unvaccinated people to not travel at all. It’s a federal mandate to wear masks in airports and while on flights until Jan. 18.