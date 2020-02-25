Long-awaited Salvation Army center for families experiencing homelessness to open

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Salvation Army Austin’s new shelter for families experiencing homelessness families is finally ready to offer beds and support.

The Rathgeber Center for families will open Wednesday and offer entirely housing-focused, client-directed case management services.

Crews first broke ground on this center in June 2017 and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June 2019, but the building sat empty until now.

After months of delaying the opening due to financial shortcomings, hurdles with legal documents, and staffing, the Salvation Army was able to secure the dollars it needed to operate this new shelter through September.

Beds at Salvation Army’s Rathgeber Center. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

At the Rathgeber Center, there will be different types of housing available for clients depending on their needs.

For those who only need shelter for a month or two, there are 40 emergency shelter rooms and 120 beds. These emergency beds will be available to use Wednesday.

Salvation Army will take around 90 more days to roll out the second portion of the center, which will include 23 extended stay rooms with 92 beds for those staying an average of six months. Salvation Army Communications Director Corey Leith explained that these extended stay rooms will fill up over time as Salvation Army figures out which families need those longer-stay beds the most. He said these longer-stay beds are for families who have higher barriers to getting into housing, whether they are fleeing domestic violence or experiencing a credit issue.

When the Rathgeber center is complete, it will offer a total of 212 beds (the 92 extended stay beds plus the 120 emergency beds).

Salvation Army expects this shelter will serve 664 people annually, including 434 children. Additionally, Salvation Army anticipates that more than 200,000 meals will be provided at Rathgeber.

A playground at Salvation Army’s Rathgeber center for families. (KXAN Photo/ Candy Rodriguez).

Salvation Army will start the process of moving families from its existing downtown shelter to the Rathgeber Center on Wednesday. Currently, Salvation Army Austin has 14 families (a total of 55 people) at the Family Residence wing of their downtown shelter. Five of those families who are expected to need more time to get permanent housing will be the first to move into the Rathgeber center on Wednesday.

The other families are weeks away from getting permanent housing through case management, Salvation Army said.

With this shift of clients in their shelters, Salvation Army plans to open up more space to help single adults experiencing homelessness at their downtown shelter which has a total of 242 beds.

Those staying at the Rathgeber Center will have access to rapid rehousing programs on-site, employment assistance and skills training, outsourced child care, therapy, computer learning tools, teachers and tutors, private bathrooms, laundry facilities, a full-service kitchen and dining room, and a children’s playground.

A common area at Salvation Army’s Rathgeber Center for families. (KXAN Photo/ Candy Rodriguez).

It is located at 4613 Tannehill Lane in east Austin near E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and SH 183.

There is a lot of demand for shelter beds and homeless services in Austin. Salvation Army’s shelters all have waitlists to get in, as of January 2020 they say they had 81 single adults on their waitlist as well as 51 mothers with 102 children.

Salvation Army said this new center was built, “in response to the growing population of family homelessness in Austin.”

The opening of this center comes after Austin has experienced more than a year of heated community debate about how best to address homelessness, a debate which was galvanized with the Austin City Councils’ decision in June to repeal a ban on camping, sitting, and lying down in public. City leaders have acknowledged that this change made homelessness in the city more visible with more people sleeping in tents in public.