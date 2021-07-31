Lone Star Showdown most exciting part of SEC move for Texas students

Texas mascot Bevo runs on the field before an NCAA college football game between Texas and LSU, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Football is being played in the Power Five conferences, but many of the longstanding traditions that go along with the games are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For all the complaints about conference realignment and how it changes the world of college athletics, one huge benefit of Texas’ move to the SEC is that it all but guarantees a renewal of its rivalry with Texas A&M.

“I’m definitely excited to see them play Texas A&M,” Texas student Jaden Williams said. “I know the rivalry has been historic. I’m definitely ready to see them play Texas A&M and kinds see how that is for the first time.”

The rivalry’s been on hold in football since the Aggies left for the SEC in 2012. Of the students that KXAN spoke with on Friday, that’s what they’re most excited about.

“Just being able to actually put that on the field, to see that unfold, that’s gonna something that’s truly remarkable to see,” UT student Justin Okougbodu said.

While Okougbodu, admittedly, isn’t the biggest sports fan, the pending move to the SEC has definitely piqued his interest enough to play closer attention to what’s going on on the field with the Longhorns.

“I’m just hearing that it’s gonna be a lot of chaos now that we’re in a bigger conference,” Okougbodu said. “Just having the schools that we will be going against, it’s just gonna be a lot of chaos going on on campus just because of the big heavy hitters that we’re gonna be facing in the fall.”

The only question left to answer now, is whether or not Texas and Oklahoma will really wait until 2025 to make the move, or if it will happen soon.

Either way, Friday’s news caps off a wild seven-month stretch in Texas athletics, that’s brought in two new head coaches in football and men’s basketball, the first Big 12 Tournament championship for men’s basketball, a run to the elite eight in women’s basketball under first-year head coach Vic Schaefer, another national championship in men’s swimming and diving and a regular season conference title and deep un in the College World Series from baseball.

“It’s kinda hard to wrap your head around it and kinda contain it all at the same time because stuff is moving in and out constantly,” Williams said.