Lone Star Beer announces new lager in tandem with initiative to benefit Texas eateries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In addition to the newest member of its lager family, Texas based brewer, Lone Star Beer, announced a goodwill initiative to help members of the bar and restaurant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Lone Star Beer revealed the newest addition to its lineup, the Rio Jade (Ree-Oh Hah-Day), a Mexican-style lager the company says is inspired by the diverse lands and waterways of Texas. In a press release, the brewer said the new beer will be available starting late April.

In addition to the new lager, Lone Star Beer launched its Keep The Lights On Y’all initiative to help the Texas food and drink industry. Through a collaboration with Texas Humor, Lone Star has created a limited edition T-shirt, featuring the classic neon lights seen at Texas eateries, as a call to action for support of local bars and restaurants.

All the profits from the t-shirt sales will go to Southern Smoke, a Texas-based nonprofit organization that supports the food and beverage community and their suppliers

“The independent service industry members affected by this crisis are near and dear to our hearts,” said Lone Star Brand Manager Daniel Crawford. “They are a huge pillar of our community and the backbone of our brand. They spend their days providing amazing hospitality to us, and we wanted to share that back during these wild times. We are incredibly grateful for Texas Humors’ support in this and excited to share this message to support such a great cause.”

T-shirts from the Keep The Lights On Y’all initiative can be purchased at txhumor.com for $25 each.