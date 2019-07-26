Lockart ISD implements no cell phone policy, $20 fine for confiscated devices

TOKYO, JAPAN – NOVEMBER 03: A girl tries an iPhone X at the Apple Omotesando store on November 3, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Apple launched the latest iPhone featuring face recognition technology, a large 5.8-inch edge-to-edge high resolution OLED display and better front and back cameras with optical image stabilisation today. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty […]

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to make their schools a more conducive learning environment for students, Lockart ISD announced a new cell phone and electronics policy Thursday and a fine for devices that have to be taken away.

The policy will require all students to power down their cell phones and electronics during the school day. The district wanted to emphasize this is not a ban and that it recognizes the need for parents to be able to get in contact with their children. It said if a parent needs to reach a child, they should call the campus’ front office and a message will be delivered to the student.

“Parents can help support their child’s learning by explaining how we are working together to make sure we protect their learning time and mental health due to stress found to be caused by cell phones,” Lockhart ISD superintendent Mark Estrada wrote in a release.

The district says any students not adhering to the new policy change will have their phones confiscated and parents will have to pay a $20 fine to retrieve the device. All fees paid by parents will be donated to the organization CASA of Central Texas, which provides volunteers who represent and advocate for children in the child protection system.