AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board announced YouTube Music Content Operations Team, who are subcontracted by Alphabet via Cognizant, won its election for a union. The vote was 41-0 in favor of the union.

According to a release, 84% of the unit voted in the election. The unit, which includes 49 workers, was represented by Alphabet Workers Union-CWA. Workers originally filed for a union election in October 2022.

“My coworkers and I have spoken, time and time again—we want, and have won, a protected voice on the job to bring both Alphabet and Cognizant to the negotiating table so that we can win the fair working conditions we deserve,” said Maxwell Longfield, YouTube Music contract worker with Cognizant and member of AWU-CWA.

On March 3, the NLRB ruled that Alphabet and Cognizant must both negotiate with workers on the union contract if workers win their NLRB election. Alphabet has since filed an appeal to this decision, but workers said they are confident that the initial ruling will be upheld. Alphabet Workers Union-CWA said it would proceed to the bargaining table to negotiate a contract.