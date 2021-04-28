YOUR PHOTOS: Mammatus clouds spotted over Hill Country

Video courtesy of Deb McClintock, taken north of Johnson City

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are expected in the Central Texas area Wednesday night into the overnight. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible with these storms.

As the KXAN First Warning Weather team tracks these storms, here are some photos and videos sent in by KXAN viewers.

Mammatus clouds were spotted over Gillespie County during the 6 o’clock hour Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said these pockets of sinking air from the upper-level cloud are indicative of a powerful thunderstorm.

  • Mammatus clouds over northern Gillespie County in Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Leo Tynan)
    Mammatus clouds over northern Gillespie County in Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Leo Tynan)
  • Mammatus clouds over Blanco, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Leah Wood)
    Mammatus clouds over Blanco, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Leah Wood)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Johnson City, Texas on April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Paul Roten)
  • Mammatus clouds in the Fredericksburg area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Brent Mueller)
    Mammatus clouds in the Fredericksburg area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Brent Mueller)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted over Fredericksburg April 28, 2021 (Courtesy George Weinreich)
    Mammatus clouds spotted over Fredericksburg April 28, 2021 (Courtesy George Weinreich)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
    Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
  • Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
    Mammatus clouds spotted overhead in the Luckenbach area of Gillespie County April 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Brady Staedtler)
  • Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
    Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
  • Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
    Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
  • Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
    Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
  • Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)
    Mammatus clouds over Wimberley, Texas April 28, 2021 (Courtesy Cyndi Hazelwood)

Paul Mackey sent in the below video of a time lapse of the clouds forming over Dripping Springs.

This story will be updated as Wednesday night’s storms move through the area.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 68°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Showers
Showers 50% 77° 61°

Friday

74° / 60°
Showers
Showers 50% 74° 60°

Saturday

72° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 72° 62°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 72°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Strong Storms
70%
80°

78°

10 PM
Strong Storms
70%
78°

74°

11 PM
Strong Storms
70%
74°

71°

12 AM
Strong Storms
70%
71°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
68°

68°

6 AM
Showers
50%
68°

68°

7 AM
Showers
50%
68°

70°

8 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

9 AM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

10 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

11 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

12 PM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

1 PM
Showers
50%
73°

75°

2 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

3 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
50%
77°

74°

6 PM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

