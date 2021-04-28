YOUR PHOTOS: Mammatus clouds spotted over Hill Country

Video courtesy of Deb McClintock, taken north of Johnson City
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are expected in the Central Texas area Wednesday night into the overnight. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible with these storms.
- KXAN First Warning Weather forecast updates
- Central Texas Radar
- Weather alerts
- Central Texas webcams
- Download the KXAN First Warning Weather App
As the KXAN First Warning Weather team tracks these storms, here are some photos and videos sent in by KXAN viewers.
Mammatus clouds were spotted over Gillespie County during the 6 o’clock hour Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said these pockets of sinking air from the upper-level cloud are indicative of a powerful thunderstorm.
Paul Mackey sent in the below video of a time lapse of the clouds forming over Dripping Springs.
This story will be updated as Wednesday night’s storms move through the area.