Southern Llano County during winter storm on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Will F. Leverett)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ice storm of late January and early February 2023 was the worst icing event in the region in more than 15 years.

Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, recorded 0.69″ of ice, enough to down trees areawide and plunge hundreds of thousands of Central Texans into the dark.

Here’s a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.

Icy scenes across Central Texas

Frozen fountain in Buchanan Dam on Jan. 31, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen windmill in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michelle Vogelman)

Ice on trees in northwest Austin on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Alexandra Herman)

Ice build up on a plant in Dripping Springs on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Callie Brown)

Icicles form in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy tree in Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Krystle Gervais)

Icy tree in Manor on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Lisa Sturm)

Icy view in Long Canyon on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

A frozen tree in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice that fell from a power line in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Shayne McMillen)

Ice that fell from a power line in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Shayne McMillen)

Ice that fell from a power line in northwest Travis County on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Laura Dow)

Ice on Bradford Pear tree in Weir on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Valerie Koy)

Icy scene in Blanco on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen street sign in Georgetown on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy forms on cactus off RM 620 in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Susan Andres)

Mold of ice from a fire hydrant in north Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree and power line damage

Snapped tree due to ice in Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Krystle Gervais)

Snapped tree due to ice in Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Krystle Gervais)

Snapped tree branch off RM 620 in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Susan Andres)

Ice causes damage to power lines in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Courtney)

Tree damage in Round Rock on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in Round Rock on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in Cedar Park on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in 4 Points, Austin, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Dziuk)

Tree damage in the Barton Hills neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Scott Dietert)

Tree damage in Cedar Park on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Bob Larson)

Tree damage in Cedar Park on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Bob Larson)

Tree damage in the Forest North Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in the Forest North Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in the Forest North Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in the Garrison Park area of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Crews clear a fallen tree from a road in the Garrison Park neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Crews clear a fallen tree from a road in the Garrison Park neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Tree damage in Cedar Park on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Tina Ross)

Tree damage in Cedar Park on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Tina Ross)

Animals in the ice

Robins sit on a frozen branch in Lago Vista on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Rocky Edwards)

Cardinal in an icy tree in north Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Sasha Smith)

Cardinal in frozen tree in south Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Becky Romero)

