AUSTIN (KXAN) — The ice storm of late January and early February 2023 was the worst icing event in the region in more than 15 years.
Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, recorded 0.69″ of ice, enough to down trees areawide and plunge hundreds of thousands of Central Texans into the dark.
Here’s a look at the historic storm, as seen through the lens of KXAN viewers.
Icy scenes across Central Texas
Tree and power line damage
Animals in the ice
