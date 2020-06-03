Young woman drowns while swimming in Comal River in New Braunfels

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 22-year-old woman drowned while swimming in the Comal River in New Braunfels, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

NBPD said that around 4 p.m. on Saturday officers were approached by the woman’s friends, who said she had gone under the water, resurfaced and was having trouble breathing.

Officers say the woman, identified as Devon Walton, showed signs of labored breathing but was conscious and was trying to communicate with officers.

New Braunfels Fire and EMS were called to the scene, but the woman lost consciousness and became unresponsive. At this point paramedics began life-saving measures.

Walton was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

