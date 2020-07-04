WWII aircraft flyover planned for Central Texas on Saturday

In this photo, the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing is seen flying over Texas State Cemetary. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Commemorative Air Force will host a July 4th warbird flyover over Central Texas Saturday morning into the afternoon.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the group will fly several Second World War aircraft over neighborhoods stretching from Austin to San Antonio.

The Commemorative Air Force is a non-profit that preserves World War II aircraft. The CAF Central Texas Wing is based in San Marcos. The group has been fundraising among Central Texans who want to see flyovers above their neighborhoods.

For each neighborhood, the planes will make two passes that will be overheard for three to five minutes. The planes will be flying about 1,000 feet above ground.

The Commemorative Air Force will be updating its Facebook page before and during the flight with any route changes. The group also plans to livestream from the air.

The Commemorative Air Force released this tentative map of its flyover route.

Some locations could still be added if additional neighborhoods donate to the group. The CAF is asking for a $500 donation per flyover.

As of Saturday morning, the planned route for the flyover is:

Depart San Marcos Regional Airport – 11:00 a.m.

Downtown Lockhart – 11:06 a.m.

Austin Airport – 11:17 a.m.

Downtown Austin – 11:19 a.m.

Dell Children’s Hospital – 11:24 a.m.

Rattan Creek – 11:29 a.m.

Cedar Park – 11:34 a.m.

Northlake Hills – 11:40 a.m.

Camp Mabry – 11:49 a.m.

Tarrytown – 11:50 a.m.

O’Henry Middle School – 11:51 a.m.

Onion Creek – 11:58 a.m.

Estates of Shady Hollow – 12:00 p.m.

Calitera (Dripping Springs) – 12:09 p.m.

Wimberly (Old Glory Ranch) – 12:19 p.m.

Canyon Lake – 12:25 p.m.

Shavano Park (San Antonio – 12:37 p.m.

Downtown San Antonio – 12:41 p.m.

Brooke Army Medical Center – 12:43 p.m.

Wincrest (San Antonio) – 12:45 p.m.

New Braunfels Airport – 12:57 p.m.

Arrive San Marcos Regional Airport – 1:04 p.m.