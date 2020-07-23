Wurst Year Ever: COVID-19 concerns prompt cancellation of 60th New Braunfels Wurstfest

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Organizers of the New Braunfels Wurstfest are calling it off for the first time in its history due to COVID-19 concerns.

Festival organizers made the announcement Thursday, and said while they’ve had to overcome adversity before, the uncertainty COVID-19 brings, along with all the social distancing restrictions, are just too much.

“We have had our challenges in the past, including flood events and most recently a fire that destroyed the Marktplatz building. We have always overcome our challenges while making the festival better each year,” said Randy Rust, 2020 Wurstfest president. “When we looked at how festival operations would have to change to prioritize safety, plus the related operational restrictions, we just didn’t feel we would be able to provide the Wurstfest experience we are known for.”

This year was to be the 60th Wurstfest, but now the celebration will have to wait until 2021. Organizers said next year’s festival is scheduled for November 5-14.

Rust said a lot of area nonprofit organization use the Wurstfest has a fundraiser, and that was another part of the celebration that made is so hard to call off. A list of those organizations affected by the cancellation is on the event’s website.

“Wurstfest is a community tradition where families reunite, new friends are made, and people from all walks of life come to enjoy the heritage of New Braunfels,” Brockman said. “This community and the countless volunteers who make Wurstfest happen are resilient and will be back next year stronger than ever.”