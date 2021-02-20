Wood burning stove reported as cause of fire at Fayette County home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A fire in Fayette County reportedly started from a wood burning stove early Thursday morning during frigid temperatures, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.  

When deputies arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed and the person was out of the home.

The fire was contained and extinguished, the release says. FCSO says the home is a total loss.

Authorities say the fire took place on FM 2981 about a mile from State Hwy 159 around 1 a.m. Thursday. The LaGrange Fire Department requested assistance from the Fayetteville and Round Top-Warrenton Fire Departments. 

