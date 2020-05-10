Woman with medical condition reported missing from south Austin home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman that was last seen at her south Austin home Sunday morning has been reported as missing, according to the Austin Police Department.

Iliana Salinas, around 30-years-old, went missing from the 4900 block of Menchaca Road around 8 a.m. Sunday. Salinas is believed to have medical conditions that could put her safety at risk.

Salinas is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Chevrolet Aveo with Texas License Plate BY6G602, a dent in the front passenger door and a dent on the right rear bumper.

Salinas’ description is listed below:

White Female

4’11”

125 lbs

Black hair

Hazel eyes

Tattoos on both arms

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.