Woman with medical condition reported missing from south Austin home

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman that was last seen at her south Austin home Sunday morning has been reported as missing, according to the Austin Police Department.

Iliana Salinas, around 30-years-old, went missing from the 4900 block of Menchaca Road around 8 a.m. Sunday. Salinas is believed to have medical conditions that could put her safety at risk.

Salinas is believed to be driving a gray 2010 Chevrolet Aveo with Texas License Plate BY6G602, a dent in the front passenger door and a dent on the right rear bumper.

Salinas’ description is listed below:

  • White Female
  • 4’11”
  • 125 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Tattoos on both arms

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

