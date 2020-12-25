Woman pleads for a safe Christmas visit with her mother in hospice care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Unfortunately, pretty soon into the pandemic, my mother went into hospice care,” said Anne Michel, whose parents live at Longhorn Village Retirement Community.

Around September, Michel was notified her mother’s condition was worsening.

Anne Michel says she and her children have visited her parents a few times from a distance, but it became difficult for her mother to interact and her parents to hear them. (Photo: Anne Michel)

“And now was the time to come and visit her if we want it to be, to have kind of a final true conversation with her. She was starting to be more confused,” she said.

Both her parents are still in independent living in an apartment within the community.

“She wasn’t able to interact in the balcony visits. And they couldn’t hear us,” Michel said.

Michel says she’s been able to visit her mother three times in person over the last nine months or so.

She says she had to get a same-day COVID-19 test, usually costing $100 or more, and wear full PPE. A staff member also escorted her to her parents’ home through a back elevator, limiting interaction with other residents.

The registered nurse who practices in the area says she understood those protocols.

But Wednesday night, she received an email canceling her Christmas day visit.

When KXAN News reached out, facility president Deidre Kinsey says they work with “a resident-elected residents’ council on how best to minimize risk…” and says “as the Travis County risk based guidelines have changed, our internal policies and procedures are modified to comply.”

There seems to be only one exception.

“I won’t be able to enter until she’s at end of life,” Michel said.

In the same email to KXAN, Kinsey, says the nearly 300 independent living residents are allowed to “come and go as they please.”

“And yet, I can’t come in, and I’m trained as a nurse to prevent infection,” said the nurse of over 20 years.

Michel hopes Longhorn Village reconsiders and allows what could be their final Christmas together.

“I just want to hold my mother’s hand, as much as I can, even through a glove,” she said as she cried. “That’s all.”



Until that decision comes, she will hang on to memories of her last visit.

“Before I left, I took both her hands… and I told her, ‘Mom, I love you. And I’ll try to get in here. And if I’m not here, it’s not because I don’t want to be.’ And I said, ‘I love you.’ And she smiled and she said, ‘I know you do.'”

“I’m trained as a nurse to prevent infection. I have been able to safely visit, and I have not brought COVID into the building and nor will I,” Anne Michel said. (Photo: Anne Michel)

The CDC has issued guidance on how keep independent living facilities safe.

The agency says visitors should “avoid entering the facility, the premises, or private residences unless your presence is essential to preserving the health, including mental health, well-being, and safety of residents.”

Those visitors should wear masks and be socially distant from those they don’t live with.

The agency also says staff members shouldn’t enter a person’s room or living quarters unless it’s necessary.

Longhorn Village told us those who receive specialized care and staff on that side will get vaccinated for COVID-19 later this month. They hope those in the independent living areas and the independent living staff will get vaccinated in early January.