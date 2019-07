Officials are searching for San Juana Macias who is missing, July 8, 2019. (Photo from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they’ve discovered a body that they believe belongs to a woman reported missing Friday, according to a tweet from the department.

San Juana Macias, 40, was last seen in the area of 1105 Clayton Lane on Friday evening. A day after police announced they were searching for her, officials discovered a body they believe is her.

Officials are waiting for official identification of the body from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.