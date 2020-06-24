Woman killed in northwest Austin motorcycle crash identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the woman who died in a Sunday afternoon crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in northwest Austin.

BACKGROUND: Person dies in northwest Austin crash involving motorcycle

According to the Austin Police Department, Terri Lynne Campbell, 29, was driving her Yamaha motorcycle westbound in the 6500 block of FM 2222 and was attempting to make a left turn onto City Park Road.

Police say it appears the motorcycle failed to yield the right of way and was hit by a white Acura RDX traveling eastbound on FM 2222.

Despite life-saving measures by Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department, Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m.

Police say she was wearing a helmet and other protective gear and was a valid motorcycle driver. APD says it’s not believed that driver impairment or speeding were factors.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.

This is Austin’s 37th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 39 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 38 traffic fatalities.