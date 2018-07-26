Woman dies trying to save pets from burning home in Fayette County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A woman died and a man was hurt in a Fayette County home fire on July 25, 2018 (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman died in Fayette County Wednesday after trying to rescue pets from her burning home. Her husband was hurt trying to save her, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:28 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on Schuster Road in the Nechanitz area and found it engulfed in flames. Multiple agencies responded to try to fight the fire.

Authorities say the couple made it out of the home but the wife went back inside to try to get her pets and the husband went in after her.

The woman was found dead inside the house and her husband was taken to St. Marks Medical Center. Their names are not being released until their family is notified.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.