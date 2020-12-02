Woman dies nearly a week after being hit by car in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died six days after being hit by a car on Airport Boulevard in mid-November, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said the accident happened Nov. 13 at around 10:05 p.m. near 1100 Airport Boulevard. That’s at the intersection with Springdale Road in east Austin.

Initial findings show a black, 2014 Chevy Impala was going southbound toward Goodwin Avenue when the car hit the woman in a part of the road that wasn’t designated for pedestrians, APD said. The Impala’s driver stayed on scene to speak with officers.

The woman was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where she died on Nov. 19 due to her injuries, police said.

The woman wasn’t identified yet. The release of her identity is pending next of kin contact. No criminal charges are expected for the driver, APD said.

This is an open investigation.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.