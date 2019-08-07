Woman accused of throwing boiling water, threatening woman with butcher knife

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 47-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly threatened another woman with boiling water and a butcher knife in east Austin, according to an affidavit filed in court.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance call at 5605 Springdale Road after the victim reported she was attacked by Patricia Tealer with a knife. The victim also told police Tealer stole her car keys.

Earlier in the day, the victim said she was with another woman at her home while she was cooking food when Tealer knocked on the door. The victim was wary of letting her in because she and Tealer had argued earlier in the day. However, she didn’t believe Tealer would cause any problems, so they let her in.

According to an affidavit, Tealer immediately began punching the victim, and hit her about five times.

The witness told police Tealer went to the kitchen and grabbed a pot of boiling water and threw it at the victim. She was able to avoid it most of it, but some water splashed her neck and shoulder.

The victim then ran to the bedroom and locked herself in to avoid Tealer. The victim heard the door slam and told police she thought Tealer had left. However, Tealer was still there and went to the kitchen to grab a knife to use against the victim, according to the affidavit.

As Tealer approached the victim while “waving” the knife towards her, Tealer repeatedly told the victim, “I’ll kill you, I want you dead,” according to the affidavit.

The victim told police Tealer stood about two feet from the victim and “pointed the knife’s blade outstretched towards (the victim’s) throat.”

The victim said she believed Tealer was “crazy enough” to stab her, the affidavit said.

The witness then put herself between Tealer and the victim to mediate the attack. The witness was able to make Tealer leave after she said she was about to get help, she said in a statement.

Tealer later returned to the scene and officials were able to detain her, according to an affidavit.

Austin Police Department took the victim, the witness and Tealer back to APD Headquarters to be questioned, officials said.

Tealer told the detective it was the victim that started the fight and that she attacked her first. Yet, when officials examined her, they saw no signs she had been hurt.

When officials asked Tealer about the knife, she denied having one at all. Tealer then told the detective interrogating her that “If I pull a knife on you, I am going to stab you” and asked the detective if she saw the knife or knew where the knife was, according to an affidavit.

Tealer claimed their fight was about a mutual male friend of both her and the victim.

Tealer is facing a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with this attack and is being held at the Travis County Jail on $25,000 bond.