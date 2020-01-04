Woman witnesses stabbing suspect’s dramatic rooftop escape from police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was Andrea Trisdale’s birthday, and she had just woken up. She said she was excited to meet up with her friends and get her Friday going.

As she walked out onto her second story balcony to greet the morning, she was surprised at what she saw.

“I see a young man running in the back of the building next to my apartment and I see a police officer chasing after him yelling, ‘Police! stop!’” Trisdale recalled.

She didn’t know it at the time, but Trisdale was witnessing Austin police chase a suspect accused of stabbing multiple people and killing one person.

The 27-year-old suspect, who Austin police have not identified, attacked a patron at Bennu coffee on the corner of Riverside and South Congress Avenue before fleeing to Freebirds World Burrito, where he stabbed two employees.

The ladder the suspect climbed to access the roof of Freebirds (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

Police say the suspect then ran behind the building, which is where Trisdale saw him climbing an attached ladder to the roof.

Police said he jumped off the roof where he sustained life-threatening injuries.

“It’s something that you witness in crime TV shows and movies, not something that you expect to see five minutes after waking up on your balcony,” Trisdale said.

KXAN spoke to the family of Johnathan Aguilar, the kitchen manager stabbed to death, on Friday. They were visibly distraught and said they were not ready to speak publicly.

Johnathan’s brother, Tony Aguilar, shared that his brother was opening the restaurant for the day when the suspect entered.

Police haven’t shared much else with Tony Aguilar regarding the investigation, but he said he plans on connecting with APD on Saturday.

“Its very unfortunate and very sad for the people injured and the life lost. I hope the best for the people that are dealing with this right now,” Trisdale said.

Police said the other stabbing suspect, also an employee at Freebirds, is currently at Dell Seton Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

The suspect is also hospitalized there in critical condition from injuries sustained after jumping off the roof.

Police say this incident is completely random and there is no ongoing threat to the public. While the crime spree was scary, Trisdale believes this is not an accurate reflection of Austin.

“Crime doesn’t have a zip code. It can happen anywhere: In the nicest neighborhood or the roughest,” Trisdale said. “I still think Austin is a good city and safe.”