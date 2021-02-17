Winter storm causes medication shortage for Texas pharmacies

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A delay in weekly shipments, due to the winter storm, is creating a shortage in some medications for pharmacies.

Pharmacists said most pharmacies only get shipments during normal business days, Monday through Friday, meaning the last orders many received were last Friday, Feb. 12.

Wimberley Pharmacy owner John Anderson said his business has not only been without power for the past few days, but they’ve also had difficulties accessing their pharmacy due to icy roads.

Anderson also said they’ve had to help other pharmacies who haven’t been able to open, like H-E-B, with prescription fillings.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 6 p.m. with more details from pharmacists. A family in Buda has firsthand experience with this issue.