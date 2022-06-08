WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Parks and Wildlife grant is set to improve the trail at Wimberley’s Blue Hole Regional Park.

The city said Tuesday it got a $273,900 grant from the state to finish an improvement project that includes the renovation and resurfacing of one mile of city-owned Hike and Bike Trail going through Blue Hole Regional Park.

Blue Hole is a 26-acre park offering recreational amenities including a natural swimming area, sports fields, picnic areas and four miles of hiking trails.

The release said the original trail construction failed to properly grade slopes greater than 4%, which, combined with decomposed granite laid on top of weed barrier cloth, causes severe washout during heavy rain events.

Swimmer jumps into the water at Wimberley’s Blue Hole Regional Park. Frank Martinez/KXAN

Photo of trail at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN

Photo of Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN

Photo of Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN

The city said these upgrades will make the trail more sustainable, saving the city on new trail material and maintenance.

This is part of $4.8 million in recreational trail grants given out last month by TPWD.

A $94,200 grant was given to Ecology Action of Texas for renovating the Montopolis Nature Trail Network in Travis County.