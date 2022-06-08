WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Parks and Wildlife grant is set to improve the trail at Wimberley’s Blue Hole Regional Park.

The city said Tuesday it got a $273,900 grant from the state to finish an improvement project that includes the renovation and resurfacing of one mile of city-owned Hike and Bike Trail going through Blue Hole Regional Park.

Blue Hole is a 26-acre park offering recreational amenities including a natural swimming area, sports fields, picnic areas and four miles of hiking trails.

The release said the original trail construction failed to properly grade slopes greater than 4%, which, combined with decomposed granite laid on top of weed barrier cloth, causes severe washout during heavy rain events.

  • Swimmer jumps into the water at Wimberley's Blue Hole Regional Park. Frank Martinez/KXAN
  • Photo of Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN
  • Photo of Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN
  • Photo of Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley. Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN
The city said these upgrades will make the trail more sustainable, saving the city on new trail material and maintenance.

This is part of $4.8 million in recreational trail grants given out last month by TPWD.

A $94,200 grant was given to Ecology Action of Texas for renovating the Montopolis Nature Trail Network in Travis County.