Wimberley area is the hottest in Central Texas housing market, Orchard data says

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Although rising home prices are seen across the board in Central Texas, some ZIP codes have been hit much harder than others.

Orchard, a real estate brokerage with operations in all four major Texas metros, recently used year-over-year data from Austin’s multiple listing service to compare price and availability changes for Central Texas homes.

The ZIP code that saw the most dramatic increase in median sale price in the last year — a whopping 68% —was the far southwest 78676, which includes the small village of Wimberley, home to just more than 3,000 people.