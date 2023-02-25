AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red Headed Stranger and a lineup of over 35 acts will perform at the 11th annual Luck Reunion.

Willie Nelson and Family, Spoon, Ethel Cain, Sir Woman, Devon Gilfillian and Shane Smith & The Saints are a few names announced in this year’s lineup. The event will also include food experiences, local artists and merchandise.

The annual Luck Reunion will be held March 16 at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood. The festival was canceled for two years during the pandemic and returned in 2022.

The festival’s ticket website says pre-sale tickets are sold out and currently not on sale.

A release said that the event will partner with REVERB, an environmental nonprofit, to reduce carbon emissions at the Luck Reunion stage by 75%.

Can’t make it to Luck Reunion? Nelson is also playing in April in New Braunfels at the Whitewater Amphitheater alongside ZZ Top.

Later in April, Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with a two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Performers will include performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and others.